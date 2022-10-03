Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall. (Source: Charlene Blanton via WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday.

The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERA FUNDING
A Place To Call Home: Emergency Rental Assistance Program Put on Pause, What This Means For The Homeless Crisis
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Aaron Dodd
UPDATE - Caribou Man In Custody for Burglary/Theft Charges
County AG Report
County AG Report - Evolution of the Potato Harvester
The Presque Isle Wildcats and Fort Kent/ Madawaska golf teams captured league golf titles and...
League Golf Champions talk about winning titles

Latest News

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key
For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key