FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
ERA FUNDING
A Place To Call Home: Emergency Rental Assistance Program Put on Pause, What This Means For The Homeless Crisis
County AG Report
County AG Report - Evolution of the Potato Harvester
Aaron Dodd
UPDATE - Caribou Man In Custody for Burglary/Theft Charges
The Presque Isle Wildcats and Fort Kent/ Madawaska golf teams captured league golf titles and...
League Golf Champions talk about winning titles

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries