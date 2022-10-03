Plenty of Sunshine Expected This Week, with Temperatures Warming up Throughout the Week

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Low temperatures this morning were certainly on the chilly side, with everyone across the county falling back into the 20s. The exceptions to this are some spots over far southern Aroostook were closer to the freezing mark, otherwise most spots elsewhere fell back into the lower to mid 20s. While we are expecting some improvement overnight tonight, temperatures are still expected to fall back close to, if not a couple degrees below the freezing mark.

This Morning's Low Temperatures
This Morning's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure system responsible for our nice weather that we’re expecting this week sitting to our west this evening. This high pressure has worked to keep the remnants of Ian to our south. However, as Ian continues to spin in the Atlantic, it’s throwing multiple waves of moisture back over parts of New York, new jersey, Pennsylvania, and the D.C. Metro. Ian eventually makes its way east tomorrow and into Wednesday, resulting in clearing skies further south. For us, high pressure remains in control of our weather, resulting in clear skies for us well through the middle of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. While this won’t be as cold as what we saw last night, temperatures will still be a bit cooler, and most spots will once again fall back below freezing. Heading out the door tomorrow, you might want a heavier jacket if you have to head out early in the morning, as temperatures look to remain close to freezing by 8 am. Going throughout the morning with the sunshine, temperatures will have no problem warming up, with temperatures approaching the 60 degree mark by lunchtime, and remaining in the lower 60s through the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the lower to mid 60s for most spots across the county tomorrow. Light southerly winds along with the sunshine will work to keep temperatures feeling warm throughout the afternoon. Keep in mind we’re at that point in the year where we’ll continue to see these temperatures swings between overnight lows and afternoon highs.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

