AMBER ALERT; Statewide Amber Alert Issued For Missing Children

Amber Alert issued for Missing Children From SACO, ME
Amber Alert issued for Missing Children From SACO, ME(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Maine (WAGM) - An Amber Alert was issued Statewide Tuesday for two missing children from Saco, ME.

Press Release from Maine State Police:

The Maine State Police is issuing a statewide AMBER alert at the request of the Saco Police Department. Missing from 63 Ferry Rd in Saco is 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock, a white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. The children were taken on October 3, 2022 by their mother 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent. Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. They are believed to be in a silver, 2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U.  Phone Ping at 3:30 pm shows they are in Newark , New Jersey.  If you have any information please contact Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.

2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U
2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U(Maine State Police)
6-year-old Vincent Patrock
6-year-old Vincent Patrock(Maine State Police)
8-year-old Aleeah Patrock
8-year-old Aleeah Patrock(Maine State Police)
27-year-old Alexandra Vincent
27-year-old Alexandra Vincent(Maine State Police)

