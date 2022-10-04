AMBER ALERT; Statewide Amber Alert Issued For Missing Children

Maine (WAGM) - An Amber Alert was issued Statewide Tuesday for two missing children from Saco, ME.

Press Release from Maine State Police:

T he Maine State Police is issuing a sta tewide AMBER alert at the request of the Saco Police Department. Missing from 63 Ferry Rd in Saco is 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock, a white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. The children were taken on October 3, 2022 by their mother 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent. Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. They are believed to be in a silver, 2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U. Phone Ping at 3:30 pm shows they are in Newark , New Jersey. If you have any information please contact Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.

2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U (Maine State Police)

6-year-old Vincent Patrock (Maine State Police)

8-year-old Aleeah Patrock (Maine State Police)

27-year-old Alexandra Vincent (Maine State Police)

