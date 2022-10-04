Another Cold Start This Morning, But We Will Increase High Temperatures Through the End of The Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had a very chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s across the region. The coldest spot on the map was Estcourt Station at 20 degrees. We even had a few places that either tied or broke the record for morning lows. Houlton tied their record of 24 degrees set back in 2017 and Caribou actually broke the record for a morning low at 25 degrees. That record was set back in 1975. We did have another chilly start to the morning, but not as cold as yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. The good news is we will be on the warming trend in the way of high temperatures by the end of the work week.

Yesterday's Morning Lows (WAGM)

Our current weather setup features a strong area of high pressure building in from the West. It is strong enough where it is keeping the rain well to our South. I don’t expect any chances for rain locally until Friday evening into Saturday when a low pressure system currently situated in the Midwest makes its way to New England in the form of a cold front.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

While you may need the extra jacket this morning, you will be able to go back to the lighter jacket by the afternoon. Highs do look to increase into the low to mid 60s. That is right around average for this time of year. I do think most of the day will be paired with sunshine, however there will be some chances for cloud cover headed into the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be anything that will hinder the sunshine though. Once we see the few clouds we will be clearing out in time for the overnight hours. Despite the lack of clouds, overnight lows will thankfully increase into the low 30s. I do expect another morning with frost and freeze as well as some areas of patchy fog.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, we will look at highs into the mid to upper 60s. Given how some of us will be well into the upper 60s, I wouldn’t be surprised if some towns get to that 70 degree mark. It will be another day where we will feature few clouds and plenty of sunshine! The warming trend does even look to continue into Thursday where highs will be close to the mid 70s. Average high for this time of year typically sits in the low 60s, so that’s around ten degrees above average. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, unfortunately that mild stretch will be short lived due to a cold front passing through our region by Friday evening and bringing some chances for rain. Highs will be back into the low 50s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and have a great day!

