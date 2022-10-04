Aroostook Agency on Aging announces Aroostook Memory Care Center

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Almost 1 million dollars in federal grant money is coming to the Aroostook Agency on Aging. With that money, the agency is hoping to open the Aroostook Memory Care Center.

The Memory Care Center will create a county wide resource hub to help individuals impacted by memory loss and those who support them. Joy Barresi Saucier, Executive Director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging says the future Memory Care Center will be a game changer for individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

“This creates a hub for all of Aroostook County that brings to bear all of the resources that we either already have or need to have so that individuals and families can make a plan and deal with a very difficult time in their life that they’re going through. So it really is a game changer to bring all those resources together into a single go to resource” - Joy Barresi Saucier – Executive Director, Aroostook Agency on Aging

Saucier says the Aroostook Memory Care Center will be located next door to the Agency’s main office, and is expected to open next summer.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.