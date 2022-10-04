Canadian Businesses Excited that Border Restrictions Expiring

WOODSTOCK, New Brunswick (WAGM) -

With the dropping of all Covid 19 border requirements to enter Canada effective October 1st, many Canadian businesses are looking forward to seeing Americans crossing the border to shop once again.

One such business, the Atlantic Travel Centre in Woodstock, New Brunswick, was forced to close for 17 months during the pandemic due to lack of customers, and only reopened last September. John Slipp, Owner of the Atlantic Travel Centre says since reopening, business has been down 85% at times compared to before the pandemic.

“I have enjoyed the meeting, getting to know and developing friendships with so many people from Maine. We certainly miss our American friends and neighbors. 25% of our business pre-pandemic was local Maine residents, and with the pandemic that business vanished. We still have not recovered any of that business because of the ArriveCAN and Vaccination Requirements at the border. I hope that our two governments, and governments at all levels will work together to do anything they can promote getting back together again.” says Slipp.

In a release earlier this week, the Canadian government cited high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of boosters as the reasons for allowing the mandates to expire.

