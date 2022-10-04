Medical Monday Osteoporosis

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Osteoporosis is something we may hear about but don’t necessarily know what it is until it affects us. Osteoporosis is a disorder of the bone. Those who have it start losing some of the volume of their bones weakening them. This puts people at a higher risk for fractures. Dr. Wendy Boucher, Orthopedic Surgeon at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says it typically develops for people later in life.

Dr. Boucher says, “World Health Organization identifies the population of over 65, but it’s actually been shown that over the age of 50 1 in 2 women can have an ostoeporosis related fracture and 1 in 4 men. So it’s not only women, uh but 1 in 4 men can have a fracture related to bone deficit disorder.”

Dr. Boucher says the most common cause of osteoporosis is related to post menopause, changes in hormones.

Dr. Boucher adds, “So the management of the calcium in the body starts to change and the body will borrow some of the calcium that’s found stored up in bones over time. So in the very beginning, you don’t even notice it, but over the course of about 10 years having that deficit slowly, slowly, slowly build up than starts to become more symptomatic.”

Dr. Boucher adds they scan for osteoporosis.

“There’s a very easy screening tool and we generally use it when people are approaching the age of 65. It’s called a dexa scan. It’s a bone densitometer, and it’s a way of measuring the density of your bone and it is a very simple test.” she adds.

If you think you might have osteoporosis or have more questions about it, contact your primary physician.

