More Sunshine Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. I hope you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather that we saw this afternoon after the frosty start we had once again this morning. Low temperatures across the county fell back into the 20s, with more spots seeing the mid to upper 20s. There was some improvement in terms of our overnight lows, although it didn’t appear to be much. We will continue to see warmer overnight low temperatures as we go throughout the work week, thanks to warmer daytime highs, and lighter winds expected over the next few days.

This Morning's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup looks very similar to last night’s. High pressure continues to sit overhead, providing nice weather to the region today, tomorrow, and into Thursday. The bigger area of high pressure does eventually move east overnight Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies expected Friday morning. The computer models continue to disagree as to when the rain showers start Friday, with some models having them move in during the morning hours, while others have them holding off until the afternoon. I do think we’ll see some shower activity at the very least during the afternoon hours of Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid 30s once again this evening. Mostly clear skies are expected, which will help temperatures fall off quickly, and remain cool overnight tonight and into tomorrow. Southwesterly winds will remain on the lighter side overnight tonight and into tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow climb back up into the mid and upper 60s. I wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures are a few degrees warmer tomorrow than what we saw today. Southerly winds are still expected to be light throughout the day. We’ll continue to see the warmer temperatures through Thursday with another day of mostly sunny skies expected. Going into Friday, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with cooler temperatures likely going into this weekend. It looks like rain showers could continue into the early morning hours of Saturday, with some sunshine late in the day Saturday. Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days even though temperatures will likely be cooler.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay warm!

