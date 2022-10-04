PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Some individuals age 60 and over living in the County are being encouraged to take advantage of the chance to receive free buckets of sand and salt.

Entitled Safe Steps sand and salt for seniors, the new Rotary Club of Presque Isle project is designed to help older adults avoid falling due to a winter storm. To prevent accidents, the rotary club is partnering with several retail sponsors, community public works departments, Age-Friendly Presque Isle and the Aroostook Agency on Agency to deliver five-gallon buckets to older adults on October 13. The buckets will be half full so seniors can lift them and be ready to sprinkle the contents on their steps and driveways in advance of storms.

“We don’t want a pile of sand that they track into their house, just a light sprinkle of sand and salt, enough for them to have traction under their feet so they can have balance as they go down their steps or into their walkways and hopefully there’s a lot of participation. We’re looking forward to getting out, getting into the community and talking to the seniors and helping them be safe before storms come.” says Virginia Joles, Rotary Club of Presque Isle Community Service Committee Chair

This program is for people in Presque Isle, Easton, Mapleton, Chapman and Castle Hill. There are 160 buckets up for grabs that have been donated by Lowe’s, Tractor Supply and Harbor Freight. To register to receive a bucket, you can call the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396 or reach out to Virginia Joles directly at 762-8461. Anyone interested in volunteering to make deliveries can also reach out to Joles.

