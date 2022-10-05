Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMPI Dumpster Caught on Fire
Large Dumpster Caught on Fire at UMPI
New gym in Presque isle
Presque Isle Business Owner Talks About The Challenges Of Opening A Gym
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Amber Alert issued for Missing Children From SACO, ME
UPDATE: Children Safe, Mother In Custody Following Statewide AMBER ALERT
acap
Newssource 8 Exclusive: ACAP CEO Speaks on Tent City Controversy and County Homeless Facts From Fiction

Latest News

FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
Biden pledges federal support until Florida finishes rebuilding. (CNN, POOL, MARGARET CRUZ,...
Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby