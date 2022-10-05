The Last Nice Day in This Stretch Tomorrow, with Mostly Sunny Skies and Temperatures Close to 70 Degrees

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. As we approach the end of the work week, we’re looking to get one more nice day tomorrow, before rain showers approach for Friday. Before we get there, tomorrow would be a wonderful day to get outside and look at some of the fall foliage that we’re seeing. The Maine Department of Agriculture released their updated foliage report today, which they said Aroostook looks like it’s in peak foliage for the season. Parts of southern Aroostook are still a bit early, and most likely have another good week or two, whereas the rest of the county will likely begin to loose their leaves over the next week to week and a half.

This Evening's Foliage Outlook (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weakening remains of Ian continuing to spin to our south. This has provided cloud cover and rain shower activity to parts of southern New England, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware for the past few days while we’ve been stuck under high pressure and in return nice weather. The pattern does look to shift going over the next few days. Tomorrow, high pressure remains in control of our weather, providing the sunshine and warmer temperatures, this finally slides to the east of us tomorrow, leading to mostly cloudy skies to start Friday. A low pressure system looks to move overhead Friday afternoon, providing rain showers to the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday, before wrapping up during the early morning hours, and before sunrise Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to be much warmer than what we’ve seen the past few nights. Lows are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most spots across the county. Light southerly winds and the heating that we saw during the day today both work in our favor to keep temperatures on the mild side. This also sets us up for warmer temperatures during the day tomorrow. Tomorrow’s high temperatures look to be the warmest we’ve seen all week. Highs across the county look to climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. I think most spots will likely break the 70 degree mark by the afternoon, but it will only be for a short window of a few hours during the afternoon. Once the sun sets tomorrow evening, we’ll quickly lose the heat from the day, but once again low temperatures won’t be nearly as cold. Looking at the high temperature trend over the next few days shows the well above average day we’re expecting tomorrow. By the weekend, temperatures look to fall well below average, with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 40s Saturday. I think this stretch brings a return to some sunshine, but it will certainly have a cooler feel both during the day, and at night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and get outside and enjoy the nice weather tomorrow!

