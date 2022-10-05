Newssource 8 Exclusive: ACAP CEO Speaks on Tent City Controversy and County Homeless Facts From Fiction

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In an exclusive interview this morning on WAGM-TV, ACAP President and CEO Jason Parent addresses several issues regarding the social service agency and the county homeless population including the issue of tent communities being created in the county. Parent guested on today’s Potato Picker’s Special. In the final segment of the hour long show, WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham asked if Parent would be open to addressing the ongoing ‘elephant size’ topic in the community, the plight of the homeless population and if ACAP, the social service agency Parent oversees is helping to create tent communities. In the past few weeks, ACAP staff have been open and approachable in wanting to get certain realities out to the general public as Parent says several “misconceptions” and “false perceptions” have circulated in conversation and on social media. Parent says he wants the public to know how transparent the agency is and will continue to be, starting at the top with himself on this issue. He also says the homeless issue remains complex, one that was difficult before the pandemic and that global event only exacerbated it even more. He says more community stakeholders need to come to the table to help address the problems and help brainstorm concrete solutions moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.