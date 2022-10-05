Sunny Stretch of Weather Continues With Temperatures Climbing Into the Upper 60s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday was a day full of sunshine and that does look to continue into today paired with some warming temperatures. Highs yesterday got into the lower 60s and as we head into the afternoon they will increase into the mid to upper 60s. in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if some places that get the most sunshine actually make it up and over the 70 degree mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup features an area of High Pressure continuing to control our weather and that really has been the case from Monday onward. That’s the reason we haven’t seen any rainy weather. The rain has mainly been centered towards southern New England throughout the week. As high pressure exits to our East, here locally, we are looking at some chances for rain headed into Friday and Saturday. Current computer model runs are still not agreeing on the exact arrival time of the rain on Friday, so stay tuned and we will have an updated timing as it gets closer. Rain will continue into Saturday, but it won’t be all day. That will also drop our highs into the 50s quite quickly.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Overnight lows tonight will also be on a brief warming trend with the highs. Tonight we will be into the low to mid 40s across the region with a few clouds. I also wouldn’t rule out a couple areas of patchy fog into the overnight hours, but that of course will burn off by the time the sun comes up tomorrow. Highs will increase by the afternoon hours into the low to mid 70s. Where we see the most sunshine will be where highs will get a chance to make it to the mid 70s.

Foliage Tracker (WAGM)

With the dry stretch of weather continuing, it will be a great day to catch some of the foliage around the county. We aren’t at peak just yet in Aroostook, but there still will be plenty of color to the trees. It will take a bit longer for far southern portions of the county to reach that high status. We are right around where we should be for this time of year. Average time for peak season tends to happen right around the first week of October. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, once we get through this brief mild stretch of temperatures, we will be back into the lower 50s. I don’t expect us to see another long stretch of sunny weather throughout the next 8 days as clouds try to make their way back in. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

