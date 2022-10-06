Aroostook Community Matters: Love Aroostook

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some community members are spending the week blanketing the County with random acts of kindness. It’s all part of the Love Aroostook campaign.

Chris Lavaway, a volunteer says, “We believe that Jesus gave His everything for us, so why wouldn’t we give back to those that we have an opportunity to give back to.”

Lavaway and his son Jordan are volunteering to help rebuild a deck as part of the Love Aroostook Campaign, a campaign started in the County by Framework Church after hearing about the Love Atlantic campaign in Canada.

Jason Blaikie, the Love Aroostook Coordinator and Organizer says, “We love the County, we love the people in the County and we want to love on them and so it’s just a week long blitz of us doing random acts of kindness in the community.”

These random acts of kindness range from larger projects like rebuilding decks, raking leaves at the Aroostook State Park and touching up paint at the fire Department, to smaller acts of kindness geared more toward individuals.

“Simply writing out greeting cards to people in the nursing homes, it’s a very simple way for you to do. We’re donating items towards the schools, whether it’s hats and mittens they still need a lot of that, the homeless shelter said they need toilet paper and paper towels.” adds Blaikie.

And while Jordan Lavaway has a very special reason he’s helping with the deck. “Cause I want to help out my dad.”

His dad says it’s also teaching him to love and love on his community. “This is why I serve and this is the model I want for my son and my family a heart that desires to serve people, serve our community, just like Jesus did.”

Blaikie adds, “It really is just ways to say to the community or someone around you, we love you, we care for you and just put a smile on someone’s face.”

The Love Aroostook event began this past Saturday and runs all week. Blaikie says there are still several projects in the days ahead and anyone that’s interested in volunteering is still welcome to sign up. If you would like to get involved visit frameworkchurch/sign-up.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.