Caribou FD Responds to Hay Bailer Fire

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Fire Department Responded to a call of a Hay Bailer on Fire at 509 Van Buren Road in Caribou at approximately 4:30 PM Thursday Afternoon. According to the owner of the Bailer, one of the bearings went bad causing Hay in the Bailer to catch fire, spreading to the field about a half acre to an acre , Crews arrived around 4:45 and Contained the fire by 5:00pm. No injuries were reported.

