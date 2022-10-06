Caribou FD Responds to Hay Bailer Fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Fire Department Responded to a call of a Hay Bailer on Fire at 509 Van Buren Road in Caribou at approximately 4:30 PM Thursday Afternoon. According to the owner of the Bailer, one of the bearings went bad causing Hay in the Bailer to catch fire, spreading to the field about a half acre to an acre , Crews arrived around 4:45 and Contained the fire by 5:00pm. No injuries were reported.

