Dry and Sunny Stretch Continues Today With Highs in the 70s By The Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had another day with plenty of sunshine. We did feature morning lows into the 30s making it the fourth day in a row with temperatures below the freezing mark, but once we got to sunrise, temperatures increased pretty quickly. That mild stretch of weather will continue today with temperatures into the 70s by lunch time. Unfortunately this will be the last day for the sunny stretch as high pressure looks to exit the region to our east and a cold front looks to pass through the region in time for tomorrow. That will bring our next chance of rain too.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Morning lows have made some improvements the past couple of days. Back on Monday we had lows into the low to mid 20s and a couple towns wound up breaking or tying records. Today, we started the morning off in the lower 30s. You will still want to pack the jacket heading out the door this morning, but its very likely you will not need it this afternoon as highs will make it into the low 70s. That is well above average for this time of year. Average highs typically sit in the 60s. While most towns will get into the 70s, I do think once we hit that mark this afternoon, we will go back down into the mid 60s. It will continue to be mild into the overnight hours with lows only bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s across the region. We will start to see an increase in the cloud cover ahead of a cold front that will enter our region by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrows highs will be back on the declining trend into the the mid to upper 60s, but it definitely will be the last day for those above average temperatures. Timing out the rain for you, I do think the driest part of the day will be through the morning hours. However, I do expect us to already be locked into the cloud cover. Right when we get into the afternoon hours, that’s when I expect the rain to start. I don’t expect things to be widespread, but I do expect the rain to be a bit more scattered. We will have a brief dry period after that first line of showers, but we will still be stuck in the cloud cover. The next round does not look to arrive until after the evening commute and into the overnight hours. Things will start to clear out by Saturday morning leaving us with partly cloudy skies in the morning. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, highs will fall back into the 50s, but we will be back to a sunny stretch of weather by early work week. I don’t expect any rain chances again until the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.