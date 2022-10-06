Rain Showers Expected Tomorrow, with Cooler Weather Returning for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Stepping outside today we saw one more nice day with mostly sunny skies, but changes are on the way for tomorrow. Before we talk about that, I wanted to let you all know about our current radar outage that we’re seeing. The national weather service has been planning this outage for a while now. The purpose of the outage is to replace the pedestal that the radar sits on top of. This looks to extend the life of the radar site by approximately 20 years. The site looks to remain offline for approximately 2 weeks, but has been offline since Monday, with an estimated restoration day of Monday October 17th.

NWS Radar Outage & Maintenance (WAGM-TV)

Looking at our weather across the region today, it was a wonderful day with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s in many parts of the county. There were a few spots that were confined to the lower 60s, but otherwise most places did make it into the lower 70s, with some locations possibly hitting the mid 70s thanks to the sun angle.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure that’s continued to provide us with the nice weather. The remains of Ian have finally progressed east, and have been impacting parts of nova scotia today with rain showers and downpours. High pressure provided us with nice weather today, but will eventually slide east tonight, allowing for our next low pressure system to work in from the west during the day tomorrow, resulting in a couple rounds of rain showers, with some rumbles of thunder also possible.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 40s for most spots. I think some towns could see the mid 40s, but we’re looking at a mild night in store as cloud cover overspreads the region from the west. Light southwesterly winds during the overnight hours also work to keep temperatures on the warmer side. High temperatures tomorrow once again look to make it into the mid to upper 60s. I don’t think it will feel this warm by the afternoon thanks to the cloud cover and rain shower activity across the county, and once rain showers begin, it will help to cool temperatures off before the evening. Southerly winds are still expected too remain on the lighter side during the day Saturday. Going hour by hour through the next few days shows the cloud cover increasing across the county overnight tonight. I think that this will set us up for a mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow. Clouds only increase going throughout the morning with rain showers on our doorstep by the late morning hours. They begin to move over western parts of the county by lunchtime, and continue pushing east through the rest of the afternoon. Computer models are indicating that we could see the shower activity come through in two lines, with a second line moving through the county late afternoon and into the evening. Rain showers look to eventually taper off overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, with cloud cover sticking around for the early morning hours of Saturday, but more sunshine is expected by late morning Saturday and into the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.