After A Dry and Mild Week, Scattered Showers Will Develop This Afternoon and Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a mild day yesterday paired with another day of sunshine. In caribou they had a high of 73 degrees which almost tied the record set back in 1946. As high pressure exits to our east we will be looking for a cold front to make its way through the county by mid morning. Unfortunately, I do think the driest part of the day is already behind us, however some of us will get lucky and catch a few breaks in the activity mid to late afternoon before another round enters into the overnight hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

It was a mild start to the morning with lows into the upper 40s and low 50s. That is quite an improvement considering on Monday we had lows into the 20s. While it will be a rainy day ahead, temperatures will remain on the mild side for the last day into the mid to upper 60s. I do think things will be a bit cooler in far western portions of the county based on when the cold front makes its way through the region.

Future Rain (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we won’t start to see the leading edge of the system until the early afternoon hours. I do expect things to extend into the evening commute, so you will need to use the windshield wipers on your way home. The best chance at seeing the heavier bands of rain will occur during the overnight hours. Once we get into the early hours of tomorrow morning, I expect us to be left with a few clouds making it a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. As far as rainfall totals go for this event, I really don’t expect much based on how scattered the activity will be. I think at most towns will pick up between a tenth and a quarter inch.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, highs will be back into the 50s and we will look to stay that way for the next couple of days. Saturday is my pick day of the weekend because on Sunday we will be looking at some chances for more scattered showers centered towards the afternoon and evening hours. Once we get through with that rain chance, we will enter another dry and sunny stretch of weather through the mid work week. However, it won’t be as long lived as this past week because we are looking at more chances of rain at the end of the 8 day.

