Governor’s Energy Office Intervenes in Versant Rate Case

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

A petition has been filed with the Maine Public Utilities Commission in regards to Versant’s proposed rate increase

The Governor’s Energy office filed the petition to intervene, opposing versant’s proposed rate increase for the summer of 2023. Versant sent letters to customers last week, explaining why the company was requesting a rate change, citing the need to complete major capital projects, improve reliability of the distribution system, and inflationary increases. Dan Burgess, Director of the Governor’s Energy Office says, now is not the time for a rate increase.

“Today we filed an intervention into the proceeding around Versant’s Rate increase. We’ll be opposing the Rate increase. With the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the expectation of higher energy cost and electricity cost we don’t think now is the time for an increase. As this goes before the Public Utilities Commission there is a multi month process that will begin with today’s filing, and it will be on the Public Utilities Commission’s jurisdiction to modify, approve, deny and work through those cases.”

All filings and documents related to the proposed increase are available publicly on the Maine Public Utilities Commission website, along with the opportunity for public comments.

