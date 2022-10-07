Sleep Apnea: It Also Affects Children

Maine (WAGM) - Say the words obstructive sleep apnea and you might get a picture of an overweight adult sleeping with a CPAP machine, but sleep specialists caution that’s far from the only population that suffers from the condition. In fact, about 25 percent of adults with sleep apnea are not overweight. And that’s not all. As Sherry Karabin tells us, children and teenagers can also develop it.

”When people fall asleep their muscles in the airway relax and the airway closes either partially or completely and blocks air flow going into the lungs.”

A.R. Gould Hospital sleep medicine specialist Dr. Teresa Green is describing obstructive sleep apnea, a disorder that’s often associated with snoring that can prevent the brain from getting enough oxygen. It not only disturbs our sleep, but if left untreated--it can add up to serious health issues down the road. And it’s not just adults who are affected.

“You’ll see numbers ranging from 1 to 5 percent of the population, but in sleep medicine we actually think that it’s actually quite a bit more frequent than that.and probably a little closer to one in five one in six children and a lot of those are just not coming to medical attention.”

Sherry Karabin Reporting, Symptoms of sleep apnea in children can range from restlessness and/or snoring at night to behavioral problems during the day.

Teresa Green, M.D., “Things like inattention, problems concentrating, learning difficulties in school, irritability, anger issues, so some of the mood instability can also be some of the symptoms of sleep apnea in children.”

Other signs of the disorder in children can include repetitive awakenings, sleep walking, night terrors or even bed wetting. Unlike many adults who report daytime fatigue and sleepiness, the majority of children do not. Instead they may appear to be hyperactive.

Teresa Green, M.D., In fact, a lot of children with sleep apnea have often been misdiagnosed with ADHD and or maybe they have both conditions together but a lot of times when you treat the sleep apnea their symptoms of ADHD actually improved.

While sleep apnea in children has traditionally been associated with enlarged tonsils and adenoids, doctors say the increased incidents in childhood obesity is resulting in more young people presenting with the condition. Like adults the severity and associated health problems do vary.

Sleep apnea in children has definitely been associated with things like increase in blood pressure, evidence of cardiac impact of the sleep apnea with hypertrophy of the heart, it can increase the risk of developing insulin resistance and diabetes, it can promote weight gain, it’s felt too actually affect growth and brain development in children.

That’s why it’s important to catch it early on...so if your child experiences breathing problems at night, snores or displays behavioral problems during the day it’s a good idea to let your pediatrician know, so the diagnostic process can begin. The good news is there are a number of treatment options available, including removing enlarged tonsils and adenoids and weight loss. In Presque Isle, this is Sherry Karabin reporting for News Source 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.