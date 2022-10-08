Better Weather This Weekend with Mostly Sunny Skies Saturday; Scattered Shower Chances Return Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We actually had another nice day outside in terms of temperatures at least over the eastern half of the county. We were able to see some sunshine going throughout the morning hours, and evening into the early afternoon. This actually allowed temperatures to once again climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are looking at some changes for this weekend, and even into next week, with high temperatures not expected to get this warm again this season.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system and cold front sitting just to our west this evening. That will be making its way through the county, providing a line of showers and downpours to the region. The shower activity wraps up tonight, and cloud cover will begin to clear out going into tomorrow morning. I think we’ll still be dealing with a few clouds tomorrow morning, but sunshine will be taking over by the afternoon, resulting in a mostly sunny day. The bigger story will be temperatures, as highs during the day Friday struggle to reach the lower 50s. A similar story is expected Sunday with temperatures once again struggling to reach the lower 50s with the passage of another cold front.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to cool off depending on where you are. I think most spots over the western part of the county fall back into the lower 30s, where cloud cover is first to clear out of the region. Other spots across the county that hang onto the cloud cover only fall back into the upper 30s. Keep in mind that if skies clear out sooner during the overnight hours, there will likely be cooler temperatures over the eastern half of the county. Tomorrow looks to be a nice day with plenty of sunshine. Westerly winds that look to remain a bit gusty are a primary factor in keeping temperatures on the cooler side throughout the day. Highs struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. I think most spots will eventually make it into the lower 50s, but I don’t think we’ll make it further than that, thanks to high pressure building in briefly. Going hour by hour, the shower activity continues over the next couple of hours, then quickly comes to an end. We’ll begin to see clearing skies from west to east going into the early morning hours of tomorrow, resulting in partly cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow, with more sunshine expected by the afternoon and evening. Overall Saturday looks to be the better of the two weekend days, with clouds beginning to roll back into the region for Sunday. I think we’ll start Sunday with some breaks in the clouds, with scattered showers possible going into the afternoon. This line associated with another cold front doesn’t look as strong, with more scattered activity expected through the afternoon and evening. Skies will once again clear out overnight Sunday and into Monday, with more sunshine expected going into the beginning of the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend!

