Another Dry Stretch of Weather Expect Through Mid Week With Highs Into the 50s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. It was a dry first half of the weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Once we got to Sunday we did feature a few scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours. That stemmed from a cold front that has now dropped to our south and east. Now that those shower chances have exited the region, high pressure will be building into the region bringing us another dry stretch of weather through mid work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and they really haven’t increased from there at this point. It’s likely that you will still see areas of frost on the grassy surfaces as you head out the door even through mid to late morning. Unfortunately we will only see a slight increase in the way of highs for today. They will eventually make it into the upper 40s to low 50s across the region. It’s likely you will need the light jacket for most of the day despite the full sunshine. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s again thanks to the lack of cloud cover.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will eventually make it into the mid to upper 50s across the region, so they will be on the inclining trend as well. That makes things right around average for this time of year. I do expect another day full of sunshine with very few if any clouds throughout the region. Timing thing out for you, I only expect a few areas of patchy fog heading into the early morning hours, but once that burns off we will be left with the full sunshine.

Foliage Tracker 10-10-22 (WAGM)

With another dry stretch of weather ahead, it will be another great week to check out the foliage in the county. Right now Aroostook and Washington counties are in the peak stage for foliage and I do expect things to get past peak within the next week or so. Traveling further down state, conditions are only in the moderate to high stage, so we aren’t quite at peak just yet there. Enjoy the dry stretch of weather this week while you can because as we look ahead to the next couple of days, we will start to increase those clouds by Thursday ahead of some rain chances for Friday and Saturday. By the end of the week, highs will be back into the mid to upper 60s.

