A Closer Look: Political Ads

Political ads, especially around an election, can be overwhelming to some and there are often misconceptions surrounding the content and scheduling of political ads. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has more on this story.

“To steal a line from the Sound of Music, “Like warm wool and mittens and whiskers on kittens” I don’t think that political ads are on anyone’s list of My Favorite Things.”

Tim Moore, President of the Maine Association of Broadcasters says there are several misconceptions or misunderstandings regarding the rules and regulations of political advertising.

“But they are necessary in a democracy, they’re annoying for a lot of people and in some cases they’re providing stark contrast and decision making ability for the population so in that sense they serve a purpose.”

Moore went on to talk about how ads by bona fide political candidates have certain protections in regards to freedom of speech, and that includes the use of profanity. The candidates are responsible and liable for ensuring they follow any federal content guidelines.

“TV and radio stations are not able to edit in any way, shape or form the ad from a candidate, and this dates back to 1934 in the Communications act. It is designed to protect free speech and provide candidates unfettered access to the airwaves. Profanity normally would be segregated until after 10 o’clock at night when children wouldn’t be viewing or listening but those go out the window. And I’ve come across, personally, ads that we’ve had to run that have had a couple of swear words in them, and we’ve had to let them go. The Broadcaster is not liable for that.”

Moore says he’s often heard that those subjected to political advertising often feel bombarded, with many ads running back to back.

“Clearly the candidates want to have primetime, and want to have the best position and there’s only so many availabilities, especially on television. So you see one ad for one candidate and you see their opponents ads coming up immediately next. I think those are the source of many complaints that I’ve heard from viewers and from listeners with them saying “Please, I’m being bombarded” but there’s only so much availability and everybody wants the same primetime.”

Moore says that if viewers have complaints regarding political advertising or the content of political ads, they should be addressed with the campaigns themselves, not broadcasters.

“The Broadcasting outlet is often the first line of offence, if you will, people are calling or writing to say “Hey get this off” or its factually incorrect or complaining, that never gets to the candidate, who might want to know. My recommendation would be that someone needs to contact the campaign directly to challenge any factually inconsistencies, or just from a tone perspective saying “Hey, we don’t like what we see or hear”.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

