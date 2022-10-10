Exclusive: WAGM This Morning’s Shawn Cunningham Goes One on One with Day Time Talk Show Host Tamron Hall

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In an exclusive interview, WAGM This Morning’s Shawn Cunningham sits down one on one with Daytime Talk Show Host Tamron Hall to talk about an issue that’s extremely personal. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a critical time to elevate a topic that is known as a “silent problem.” 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. Many survivors delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 15% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets. This gap leads survivors to make a heartbreaking choice – flee to the shelter but leave their pet behind or endure abuse to protect their beloved pet. Hall shares how this issue touched her life and is deeply personal to her.

