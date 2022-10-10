Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year

(CNN) - If you are looking for a good deal leading into the holidays, you are in luck.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are going to see a sharp increase in discounting this holiday season due to inventory growth and a decrease in supply chain issues.

The company predicts the biggest discounts in electronics at 27%, up from 7% last year.

The average toy discount will be 22%.

Adobe said you will find the biggest discounts right around Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company is also forecasting a stark slowdown in consumer spending for the remainder of the year, from over 8% in growth in 2021 to 2.5% in 2022, making it the slowest growth on record.

