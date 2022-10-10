First Responders Put to Test in Madawaska Training Exercise

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

Emergency Personnel were put to the test this weekend in Madawaska as part of a Training exercise with the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard observed the exercise and has the story.

Crews were given the scenario to respond to a hazardous material incident at Twin Rivers Paper Company in Madawaska.

“Everything starts with planning. So we started planning for first responders to work on specific issues like they would have at the Twin Rivers Mill.” says Darren Woods – Director, Aroostook Emergency Management Agency

Once the exercise began, crews arrived on scene, working will Mill personnel to respond to a propane incident inside the plant.

“Twin rivers also has a plan on how they would respond to an emergency regarding their propane tanks. Today’s exercise allowed the mill to test their plans and allowed these first responder agencies and our hazmat teams to test their plans.”

The hazmat teams outside established decontamination procedures and worked to contain a spill of sulfuric acid. Volunteers portrayed casualties and EMS personnel worked to triage, treat and evacuate those affected.

“The only way to really test a plan is to actually put the boots on the ground and move people through a scenario and to see if everything can actually physically work”

The Aroostook Emergency Management Agency evaluated the first responders on the effectiveness of their plan and reaction. Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Management agency says, despite communications issues at first, the crews were able to work together to get the job done.

“Anytime you can get these different jurisdictions, these different agencies together to practice their craft is a win. The biggest shortfall we always see, and it’s the same with every agency is personnel. So for example, our teams are in need of volunteers to help with Hazardous material response. And it’s easy to say “Hey we can worry about that later” but we have a lot of hazardous material incident potential”

Woods says the transport of hazardous material through northern Maine, the industrial use of hazardous material, and the possibility of hazardous materials to be used in an act of terrorism warrants a level of readiness.

“The need to be ready is always there.”

Madawaska Fire, EMS, and Police all took part in the exercise, along with Frenchville and Easton Fire Departments. Madawaska Hazmat, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and Customs and Border Patrol Agents all handled their specialized tasks. Woods says residents of Aroostook County should be proud of the work first responders do to keep the public safe.

“I think that the public should just know that public safety is a job that never stops and you should be proud of what mostly volunteers are doing in Aroostook County. Additionally if anyone wants to volunteer for any organization, county wide, almost every community is looking for people to help and pitch in. It takes a community to make it safe.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

