Plenty of Sunshine Expected, With Temperatures Warming Throughout the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw cooler temperatures move into the region over the weekend. Looking at some of the high temperatures we saw, Friday we were still seeing temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday was a different story with most spots across the county struggling to make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We had an even harder time breaking the 50 degree mark Sunday thanks to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers making their way through the region. Stepping outside today, we saw a similar day in terms of temperatures, with most spots across the county making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This was thanks to some sunshine that way saw earlier on this morning, however some cloud cover worked in during the afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day.

High Temperatures From This Weekend (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure in control of our weather currently sitting off to our west. A weak area of low pressure associated with the front that came through yesterday will try to push its way east, but high pressure will remain in control of our weather, providing plenty of sunshine across the region. The nice weather looks to remain in place until Thursday, when our next system begins to approach from the west. This looks to bring scattered showers Thursday afternoon, with more widespread rain expected going into Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the county. Because of this, I think some frost is likely in spots, with some spots also seeing the possibility of seeing some patchy fog develop. Southwesterly winds remain on the lighter side, before picking up slightly during the day tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be warmer than what we saw today, with highs climb up into the mid to upper 50s county wide. The sunshine will lead to things feeling better out there in terms of temperatures, along with southwesterly winds working to bring warmer air back into the region. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the remaining cloud cover breaking apart tonight, leading to mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks great with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. We hang onto clear skies overnight tomorrow night, with Wednesday looking to be very similar to Tuesday, with the exception of temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Cloud cover looks to increase Wednesday night, with rain showers approaching the region for the afternoon hours of Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

