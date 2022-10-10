Town of Limestone and MSSM Partner for Solar Project

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Limestone and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics have come together to find a solution to rising electricity costs.

The partnership has undertaken the process of purchasing and refurbishing a couple of smaller solar projects located on the Former Loring Airforce base in an effort to offset electricity used in Municipally owned buildings in Limestone and the Dorms at MSSM. Recently the Limestone Solar Committee and MSSM invited WAGM to take a tour of the project.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with our neighbors. We took a look at the skills and the people that we had in the town and said “We can do this ourselves” and take the full benefits financially and for the climate as well of doing this project ourselves. Currently we spend about 30,000 dollars a year on electricity for the dorms and those costs are paid for by room and board fees paid for by MSSM families. One of the things I really like about this project is that we’re able to finance that and within 7 years have free electricity for the dorm and pass those savings onto MSSM families. If we can do it in Limestone in a community of 1,500, other communities and other schools should be looking at this project and saying to themselves “Maybe we can too”. - Sam Critchlow - Executive Director, MSSM

Critchlow went on to say that the educational value of undertaking this project is significant, as students of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics are actively involved in restoring the solar panels to working order, and the data collected from the panels can be used to teach principals of electrical engineering, energy generation, and more.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.