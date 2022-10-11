Another Sunny Day Expected With Highs Increasing Throughout the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. We returned to a day of sunshine yesterday with temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. The good news is our high temperatures look to increase throughout the week and we even have a chance at making it into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday. However, once we get there, it will be short lived because by the weekend we could see highs fall back into the 50s making a return to the fall like weather due to a cold front expected to arrive by Friday morning. That front will also bring us our next chance of rain which for right now looks to impact your Friday and Saturday morning plans. For now, high pressure will remain in control of our weather through the mid week brining us a sunny stretch of weather.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s. Some places woke up to some frost on the grassy surfaces. The good news is we have rebounded slightly from there and most places are now into the mid to upper 30s across the region. I do expect highs today to peak in the upper 50s to even low 60s for portions of Western New Brunswick. Timing out the rest of today for you, I don’t really expect much if anything in the way of cloud cover. The full sunshine will continue into lunch time hours and even through the evening commute. Due to the lack of clouds in the overnight hours, we will lose that daytime heating and overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid 30s. That’s not as cold as we were this morning, but it’s still likely most of us will be waking up to some frost on our windshields and on the grassy surfaces.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow afternoon, highs will make improvements into the low to mid 60s. I do expect this to be the best day of the work week because this will be the last day of the sunny stretch. I do think the sunniest part of the day will be centered towards the morning and early afternoon hours. Clouds won’t look to increase until we head into the overnight hours. While we will be locked into the cloud cover, we will be on the drier side of things. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, our dry weather will come to an end as Friday looks to be a widespread rainfall. As of right now, some isolated to scattered showers look to linger into the morning hours of Saturday. We will enter a brief dry period before we turn things to some more rain chances by the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

