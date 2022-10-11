Budgeting for Winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The leaves are changing and the days are getting cooler. Meaning fall has arrived and it won’t be long before the snow flies. But with inflation and high heating and energy prices, many are concerned they may not be able to financially face the cold winter months.

E.J. Huck, the CFO at Thompson Financial Group says, “If we think about maybe an average home, that burns approximately 800 gallons of oil, at today’s price that 800 gallons is over 3600 dollars. The same price last year, that cost for 800 gallons of oil was just over 2200 dollars. It’s a 63 percent increase over last year.”

Huck adds it’s very important to plan your winter budget now, as there is no guarantee that prices will go down, in fact, there is a strong possibility prices will go up.

“In a given month, write down how much you spend on those things, right, that’s the first step to understanding and preparing a budget. Certainly there’s different tools online, there’s free versions of budget calculators. Microsoft Excel has a program that if you have the excel program, that it does a budget for you.” Huck says.

In addition to budgeting, Huck also recommends looking for ways to cut back in the monthly money you’re currently spending.

“Netflix, Disney Plus, all these different things too. Are you really using all these different things that you have subscriptions too? When you think, 20 dollars a month is 240 dollars, 240 dollars pays for how many gallons of oil? It all adds up.” According to Huck.

Outside of your budgeting, planning ahead is just as important. Huck recommends contacting your oil company to discuss payment plan options and winterizing your home.

Huck says, “Do you turn down the thermostat, even a two degree reduction in can reduce the amount of oil that you need, that will help you with your budget. What we all need to do, is we need to take action. No action is probably the wrong thing to do because you’re probably just going to end up paying a lot more.”

Huck adds, you should also look into any programs you may qualify for that could provide you some financial assistance, like LIHEAP.

