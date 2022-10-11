Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A medical emergency lead to a one vehicle accident in presque isle. According to Presque Isle Police Department, around 9:10 am a blue jeep left the roadway on Main Street and continued down a grassy hill. Police say the driver of the jeep experienced a medical event and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Investigation is still ongoing.

