Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle

Presque Isle Police
Presque Isle Police(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A medical emergency lead to a one vehicle accident in presque isle. According to Presque Isle Police Department, around 9:10 am a blue jeep left the roadway on Main Street and continued down a grassy hill. Police say the driver of the jeep experienced a medical event and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The University of Maine Fort Kent men's soccer team will take on a team from the powerful Big...
UMFK Men’s Soccer Team will play NCAA Division I opponent
A railroad strike is still a possibility after the third largest railroad union rejected its...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Madawaska Training
First Responders Put to Test in Madawaska Training Exercise

Latest News

Budgeting for Winter
Budgeting for Winter
Budgeting for Winter
Budgeting for Winter
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Osteoporosis preventions and treatments
Medical Monday
Medical Monday Osteoporosis