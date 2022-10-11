Mostly Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Tomorrow with Clouds Increasing Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping outside today we saw a slightly warmer day compared to yesterday. This was thanks to mostly sunny skies seen throughout the day, as well as southwesterly winds remaining on the light side, but working to bring warmer air into the region. I think we’ll continue to see this warming trend tomorrow, with more sunshine expected, but we’ll likely level off in terms of temperatures as cloud cover looks to move in for the end of the work week.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup show’s the high pressure system sitting over us, and over much of the eastern U.S. This evening. Our next system, a low pressure system just beginning to impact the great lakes region, will begin to move east, and looks to bring widespread rain to the region Friday, but increasing cloud cover throughout the day Thursday. This system will eventually push its way east this weekend, resulting in better weather Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, but looks to remain close enough Saturday to still provide some rain showers during the morning hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 30s for most spots across the county. Southwesterly winds look to remain light, but with temperatures quickly dropping off, and falling back close to the dew point, I can’t rule out the chance for some patchy fog to develop into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Fog will likely burn off quickly in any places it does develop, which results in a nice day once again tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds are expected to remain light during the day, resulting in warmer high temperatures. Highs look to climb into the lower to mid 60s for most spots across the county. This is definitely the pick day of the work week, as changes are likely going towards the end of the week. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the clear skies that we’re expecting overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. Aside from some patchy fog around just after sunrise, we won’t see much in terms of cloud cover throughout the day. This is what allows high temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. Going into the evening hours, clouds will begin to approach from the west, with cloud cover increasing overnight tomorrow night and into Thursday morning. The computer models keep going back and forth on how much cloud cover we’re expecting during the day Thursday, but the trend has actually been in a positive direction, meaning we could see some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine Thursday. If this happens, temperatures will have no problem reaching the upper 60s, with some spots even getting closer to the 70 degree mark. Expect mostly cloudy skies by Thursday night, which eventually leads to steady rain expected during the day Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday!

