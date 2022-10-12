Massive herd of sheep blocks roadway, making it impassable

Hundreds of sheep block the road in Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah. (Source: U.S. Forest Service Manti-La Sal National Forest / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICE, Utah (Gray News) – What’s the craziest reason you’ve ever been late for work?

How about a huge flock of sheep blocking the roadway?

It was a reality for some people in Manti-La Sal National Forest near Price, Utah, on Monday.

Video captured by forest supervisor Ryan Nehl with the U.S. Forest Service shows hundreds of sheep standing on the road.

“It’s that time of year again where livestock is on the move,” the agency wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across animals on the road. Remember, there are people and working dogs assisting with flock or herd moves, so patience and paying proper attention to the road is critical.”

Forest officials said when encountering a flock of sheep like this, it is possible to drive “very, very slowly” through the flock.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
newsbreak
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.11.2022

Latest News

prescriptions
Listening to America: Healthcare
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit
The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.
Animal rescuers save stray kitten with glass jar stuck on its head
Tasks like taking care of children and pets, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry must be done,...
How much time the average American spends on chores
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy