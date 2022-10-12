Mild Day Ahead With Sunshine Continuing But Clouds Will Increase Into the Overnight Hours

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we continued a sunny stretch of weather with highs into the mid to upper 50s. I expect temperatures to warm today and continue our dry and sunny stretch of weather. Unfortunately this will be the last day for that as clouds to look to increase ahead of our next system stemming from a cold front off to our west. Once that does arrive we will be looking at some heavy rain throughout the day on Friday and that will continue in the form of some scattered activity on Saturday morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, so it was another morning where we saw some areas of frost on the grassier surfaces. You will still need the jacket heading out the door this morning. However, I do not expect you to need it heading into the afternoon and evening hours because highs will eventually make it into the mid to upper 60s. Once we do get to that point it will be short lived as temperatures will decrease gradually into the low to mid 40s by the overnight hours. Timing things out for you today, it’s another one of those days where I don’t have much for you on future cast. Any clouds we do see throughout the morning and afternoon won’t be hindering the sunshine. As we head into the overnight hours, that’s where I expect those clouds to increase and blanket the area ahead of our next system on Friday.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs will remain into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow and we will be on the drier side of things, but I don’t expect any breaks in the cloud cover really. Once we get to sunrise, we will be locked into the cloud cover and that will remain the case throughout the daylight hours and into the evening. It’s not until the overnight hours where we start to see the leading edge of the rain for Friday. Once it does arrive, I do expect things to be widespread and it could get heavy at times. Looking ahead to the weekend, I expect the driest part to be centered towards Sunday and that’s because some of Friday’s rain will linger on into Saturday morning. We will be dry headed into the early work week briefly before another chance of rain at the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

