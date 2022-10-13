Body found near car wreck at bottom of cliff believed to be missing woman, police say

Police in California believe they have found the body of Jolissa Fuentes, who has been missing...
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said they have found a body of who they believe is a woman who had been missing since August near a wrecked car discovered off a cliffside road.

Evidence of the crash was first discovered by Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz Monday. In a Facebook post, the Selma Police Department said Alcaraz located the car after he noticed vehicle debris along Trimmer Springs Road, located near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County.

Upon closer inspection, Alcaraz said he saw tire tracks that went through vegetation and off a cliff. He contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and asked for members of the search and rescue team to come to the location.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office flew drones and rappelled over 400 feet off the roadway where they found the car.

Officials in California found a car belonging to a missing woman at the bottom of a cliff.
Officials in California found a car belonging to a missing woman at the bottom of a cliff.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Officials determined the car belonged to Jolissa Fuentes, who had been missing since August. Deputies discovered human remains and some of Fuentes’ personal belongings in the ravine.

Recovery efforts continued into Tuesday, and the coroner’s office continues working to identify the body.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Officials said Fuentes was last seen Aug. 7 in Selma and had been reported missing by family to the Selma Police Department.

Authorities said they carried out searches for Fuentes for the next two months without success.

The sheriff’s office said its offering prayers to Fuentes’ family.

