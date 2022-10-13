As Clouds Continue to Increase Throughout the Day, We Will Remain Dry With Mild Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. We continued a mild and sunny stretch of weather yesterday with highs making it into the mid to upper 60s across the region. Those mild temperatures are continuing today, but thanks to the increase in clouds into the overnight hours we will be pretty much locked into the clouds all day ahead of our next system bringing some widespread heavy rain as soon as Friday morning. That will be courtesy of a strong cold front currently bringing some widespread rain to portions of New York and even as far south as Virginia. High Pressure has now exited the region to our south and east. We really won’t start to see things dry out until the second half of the weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning we saw temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. That’s quite the improvement considering earlier this week they were into the lower 30s and we were dealing with some areas of frost on those grassier surfaces. We won’t get much warmer than that throughout the day as highs will top out into the mid to upper 60s today. As those clouds continue into the overnight hours, it will help trap in some of those warmer temperatures and we will be continuing to see lows only bottoming out in the low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be back into the mid to upper 60s, but we will be dealing with some widespread rain as soon as the sun rises if not before then. Right now, I do think the driest part of the day will occur into the overnight hours. You will want the umbrella and the rain coat heading out the door. Given how heavy these bands may get in the morning, I wouldn’t rule out a couple rumbles of thunder. Right now model runs are trending towards a brief break in the activity right around lunch time. I do think that will be very short lived as our next area of widespread rain will enter from the south in time for the evening commute. Unfortunately rain does look to continue into Saturday morning, but we will clear out in time for the afternoon. As far as rain totals go I am only expecting between a half inch and an inch. As we look ahead to the next couple of days we will be continuing with highs in the 60s, but we will only be remaining dry for the first half of the work week as we are watching for our next system looking to bring some rain chances towards the end of the 8 day.

