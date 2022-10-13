Eggo launches boozy eggnog for the holiday season

A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – It’s the holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed: an Eggo-inspired cream liqueur.

The holiday liqueur is a partnership between Kellogg Eggomade and craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company. The pair is giving parents a chance to enjoy one of their favorite items during their “evening me time.”

The “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream” is a rich, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Eggo nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Anyone who wants to buy some must be 21 years or older.

