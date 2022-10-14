Body of probable drowning victim recovered in the St John River

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The body of a victim of a probable drowning was recovered Friday morning in the St John River. The Maine Warden Service assisted in the recovery.

According to LT. Tom Ward of The Warden Service, a call was received Thursday night around 8:45 PM, that two people had attempted to walk across the St John River from New Brunswick to St John Plantation.

Ward says the two people got into a deep channel, lost their footing and were swept downstream.

One individual was able to make it back to shore in New Brunswick.

The Warden Service assisted the RCMP in the search. Around 10 AM Friday morning, the Wardens located the body on the New Brunswick side up river from Fort Kent near St John Plantation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The RCMP and the US Border Patrol are investigating the incident.

