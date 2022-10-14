Central Aroostook Ambulance Receives CPR Devices

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLAINE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Central Aroostook Ambulance Service has new lifesaving technology thanks to a combination of municipal support and American Rescue Plan funding.

The Ambulance service recently acquired two Lucas devices which help administer CPR to patients with greater consistency and effectiveness than a first responder could do manually. John Cummings, Paramedic at Central Aroostook Ambulance Service says, given the staffing shortages of today, this device is a well needed set of extra hands.

“One of the problems that services are encountering throughout Maine is shortage of help, especially in times of need. When we go to a code we rely on first responders, sometimes they’re not available due to their daily jobs and having this device, we’re able to provide high quality CPR in the time of need and the provider is able to push medications and concentrate on saving the patients life”

Cummings stresses that people should not be afraid of the Lucas CPR device, as it does not injure patients. According to Cummings, Central Aroostook is the second EMS service to add Lucas Devices to their inventory, the first being Fort Fairfield last year.

