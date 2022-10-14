A Closer Look: Political Ads - Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Political Ads, love them or hate them, they can be hard to avoid in the run up to an election. Previously WAGM explored misconceptions surrounding Political Ads put forth by candidates, in this story, Brian Bouchard explores the world of ads put forth by political action committees and special interest groups.

“It’s probably more a question of liability. The candidate can say pretty much anything in their ad and it can not be edited by the broadcaster and as such the broadcaster is not liable for any of the content.”

Tim Moore, President of the Maine Association of Broadcasters explains some of the major differences between ads by a candidate and ads by a political action committee or the like. Moore says ads by a political action committee or special interest group must disclose who paid for the ad.

“The PAC ads, the Super PAC ads, anything from an interest group or a labor union or somebody who’s putting out that information. Not only do they have to disclose who’s paying for it but the broadcaster has some liability.”

Moore explains that ads by a political action committee should be screened by broadcasters, as the broadcaster holds a degree of liability for the content, which puts broadcasters in a tough spot.

“To make sure there’s no copyright infringement, if somebodies using copyrighted material in those ads or if there’s a blatantly false claim that’s being made. The Broadcasters have the potential to be liable. From a practical point of view broadcasters can’t be fact checkers and run down every claim on every ad, and that leaves broadcasters in kind of a vulnerable position to be honest with you.”

Moore says members of the public who have issues with a political ad, whether from a candidate, political action committee or special interest group should contact the campaign directly with feedback.

“They do a lot of polling, they do a lot of focus groups, they do a lot of trying to keep their thumb on the pulse of the population and probably what they don’t want is to alienate people who could be voters. My recommendation would be that someone needs to contact the campaign directly to challenge any factual inconsistencies or just from a tone perspective saying “We don’t like what we see or hear””

Moore went on to say that while he acknowledges that Political ads are an important part of the democratic process, he wishes that candidates would focus more on their character, and less on attacking their opponents.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

