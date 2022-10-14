Disability Rights Maine Working to Make Every Vote Count This Election

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Election day is less than a month away and one organization is working to ensure that everyone has a voice.

Disability Rights Maine was at the Presque Isle Public Library Wednesday talking about disabled voters rights, providing information to those interested and helping people register to vote. Mary Green, an Advocate with Disability Rights Maine says nearly 62% of all eligible voters took part in the 2020 election and ensuring those with disabilities are aware of their right to vote is one of their top priorities.

“Our mission is to ensure that people have equality and access just like everyone else. And so we’re here today hoping to get information out to people, especially those with disabilities to make sure that they know they have the right to vote. Even if you are under guardianship you have the right to vote. And if they’re not registered we’re here to help people register and answer questions. We’re hoping that everyone who wants to vote will get out there, they can do that by coming to see us, they can go to their local town offices and they can even do it now by absentee ballots so there’s so many great ways to vote.”

Green went on to say that if you didn’t catch Disability Rights Maine in Presque Isle, they will be at the Caribou Rec Center on October 21st and at the Community Living Association in Houlton on October 26th. For more information about Disability Rights Maine please visit https://drme.org/

