Moose Hunt Good for Local Businesses

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

The second week of the state’s moose hunt is well underway, and both local hunters, and those from away are eager to take their shot at one of Maine’s most coveted big game.

Onlookers gather at the weigh station at Gateway Variety in Ashland as hunters bring in their moose to be weighed and inspected. Brenda White, Owner of Gateway Variety says moose season has been great so far this year.

“It’s been a lot of fun, very active and steady. The bear season helped us get ready for moose season. The first week of this season we tagged 187 moose and so this week we’re on track to beat that, so far we’ve tagged 85. It’s a lot of fun to hear their experiences and share their stories and how long people have waited for their moose permits and feel like we’re a big family, just enjoying the moose hunt together.”

White went on to say that she’s seen a good mix of both local hunters, and hunters from away. According to an Economic Impact Report by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, over 13,000 hunters participate in the moose hunt each year state wide, which pumps over 15 million dollars into local economies. So far this year over 851 moose have been tagged in Aroostook county.

