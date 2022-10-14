Office of Cannabis Policy Visits Presque Isle on Listening Tour

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Office of Cannabis Policy was in Presque Isle Wednesday evening as part of their statewide listening tour.

Community Members gathered in the Campus Center at UMPI and were offered the opportunity to ask questions related to the regulation of both Adult Use and Medical Marijuana and Cannabis Products. Vern Malloch, Interim Director for the Office of Cannabis Policy says opening up a dialog regarding the regulation of Cannabis helps the Office understand where the industry is headed.

“The office of Cannabis Policy is very interested in hearing from community members, ALL community members. We’ve really wanted to do more community outreach to find out what’s going on in the communities, and this is something that we’re really billing as more of a listening tour. We really wanted to be available for questions from people and that’s been really beneficial to us as an organization, not only are we able to hopefully answer questions that these folks have but we’re also walking away with information about maybe some needs that are unmet either through regulation, policy, statute and it’s helping us build a roadmap for future work.”

A number of topics were brought up during the meeting, including the testing of medical marijuana, prevention and abstinence efforts targeted towards children and young adults, and the collection of data regarding the economic impact of Cannabis businesses at a state level.

