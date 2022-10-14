Presque Isle Rotary Delivers Sand and Salt Buckets to Seniors

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

78 buckets of sand and salt have now been delivered to seniors in the County.

The Presque Isle Rotary Club, The Aroostook Agency on Aging, along with community volunteers and partners worked to deliver the buckets of sand and salt to seniors Thursday as part of their Safe Steps program.

Around 25 Volunteers were on hand to distribute them in the Communities of Presque Isle, Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman and Easton ahead of the upcoming winter. Though the deadline to receive a bucket ended on Monday, Ginny Joles of the Presque Isle Rotary says that due to overwhelming support, another delivery of Sand and Salt buckets is being planned for December. To register to receive a bucket, you can call the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of probable drowning victim recovered in the St John River
morning
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
Presque Isle Police
Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle
Advisories
Widespread Heavy Rain Expected Throughout the Day with Gusty Winds

Latest News

Office of Cannabis Policy
Office of Cannabis Policy Visits Presque Isle on Listening Tour
Limestone Fire
Fire Claims Vacant Apartment Building on Loring
Moose Hunt
Moose Hunt Good for Local Businesses
Disability Rights Maine
Disability Rights Maine Working to Make Every Vote Count This Election