Presque Isle Rotary Delivers Sand and Salt Buckets to Seniors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

78 buckets of sand and salt have now been delivered to seniors in the County.

The Presque Isle Rotary Club, The Aroostook Agency on Aging, along with community volunteers and partners worked to deliver the buckets of sand and salt to seniors Thursday as part of their Safe Steps program.

Around 25 Volunteers were on hand to distribute them in the Communities of Presque Isle, Mapleton, Castle Hill, Chapman and Easton ahead of the upcoming winter. Though the deadline to receive a bucket ended on Monday, Ginny Joles of the Presque Isle Rotary says that due to overwhelming support, another delivery of Sand and Salt buckets is being planned for December. To register to receive a bucket, you can call the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764-3396

