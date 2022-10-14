Public Utilities Commission to Introduce Optional Electric Rates

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Public Utilities Commission will be debuting optional electric rates for customers who have heat pumps and electric cars in the near future.

Patrick Scully, Commissioner for the Maine Public Utilities Commission says the new rates were designed to help ratepayers who embrace options like heat pumps, electric vehicles and electric water heaters and supports the adoption of green technologies.

“And because if you do that, you’re going to be consuming more electricity, your electricity bill is going to go up, how do we accommodate for that? And one way that we’re doing it is providing for utility rates that give you a break on the wires part of the bill as your consumption goes up if you’re a customer that’s installing a heat pump or driving an electric vehicle so it’s really to help encourage people to make those transitions and not let electricity rates get in the way”

The Maine Public Utilities Commission states the new rates will go into effect in the coming months, and ratepayers should contact their utility for more information. Some rates have not yet been established and will take longer than others to implement.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

morning
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 10.13.2022
Presque Isle Police
Medical Event leads to One-Vehicle Accident In Presque Isle
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
The University of Maine Fort Kent men's soccer team will take on a team from the powerful Big...
UMFK Men’s Soccer Team will play NCAA Division I opponent
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

Political Ads Part 2
A Closer Look: Political Ads - Part 2
CA Lucas
Central Aroostook Ambulance Receives CPR Devices
Political Ads Part 2
Political Ads Part 2
Opt Elec Rates
Opt Elec Rates