Public Utilities Commission to Introduce Optional Electric Rates

The Maine Public Utilities Commission will be debuting optional electric rates for customers who have heat pumps and electric cars in the near future.

Patrick Scully, Commissioner for the Maine Public Utilities Commission says the new rates were designed to help ratepayers who embrace options like heat pumps, electric vehicles and electric water heaters and supports the adoption of green technologies.

“And because if you do that, you’re going to be consuming more electricity, your electricity bill is going to go up, how do we accommodate for that? And one way that we’re doing it is providing for utility rates that give you a break on the wires part of the bill as your consumption goes up if you’re a customer that’s installing a heat pump or driving an electric vehicle so it’s really to help encourage people to make those transitions and not let electricity rates get in the way”

The Maine Public Utilities Commission states the new rates will go into effect in the coming months, and ratepayers should contact their utility for more information. Some rates have not yet been established and will take longer than others to implement.

