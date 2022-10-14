Widespread Heavy Rain Expected Throughout the Day with Gusty Winds

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a cloudy day yesterday, but we did continue on with mild temperatures into the mid to upper 60s across the region. We have been tracking a strong cold front all week impacting the Midwest and know it has made it’s way into New England. That is what is bringing us the heavy rain for some of us in far western portions of the county. Most of us will be dealing with the heavy rain throughout the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We were off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It was once again warm overnight thanks in part to the clouds working to trap in some of the warmer air yet again. I do expect highs to increase from where they are now into the mid to upper 60s. Far western portions of the county will only make it into the lower 60s because of the rain arriving a bit earlier. Timing things out for you, unfortunately I do think the driest part of the day is behind us at this point. This afternoon looks to bring the greatest impacts to the county as a second round of rain arrives from the south. As things get heavy I wouldn’t be surprised if some of us hear a couple rumbles of thunder. As far as rainfall totals go I’m really only expecting most of us to see between and inch and two inches. However, it is possible that we will see some localized higher amounts in the county where those heavy bands set themselves up the longest.

Advisories (WAGM)

The other big story today will be the gusty winds. That is why the National Weather Service has placed us in wind advisory through 8 PM. I do expect the highest gusts to be centered to points North and East. At most I expect gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. The good news is they do look to subside into the overnight hours bringing things back to 5-10 mph range. Overnight lows will be once again into the low to mid 50s. That is well above average for this time of year. We will be continuing on with the warming trend heading into tomorrow with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, the 60s will continue to be the trend. We will dry out briefly over the weekend ahead of our next rain chance on Tuesday. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.