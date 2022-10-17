Few Clouds Throughout the Day Before An Increase Overnight Ahead of Our Next System

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. We had some lingering rain showers from Friday during the first half of the weekend, but once that was through we welcomed in the sunshine making it a great second half. Things will remain dry today with some partly cloudy skies before our next rain chance from our south.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures into the 40s, so it’s likely you will just need a light jacket heading out the door today. Highs will eventually make it into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the day. Points west will feature highs a bit lower than that because of their morning lows being on the colder side. Timing things out for you today, I expect a few clouds ahead of the morning commute, but they won’t be hindering the sun. It will be a beautiful day ahead an increase of clouds into the overnight hours. Once we do see the increase it will happen pretty quickly. The silver lining is that it will in turn keep our overnight lows on the mild side into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be back into the low 60s which is the trend we have been seeing for the past week or so. I do expect the early morning hours to be the driest part of the day because the first round of showers will occur by the morning commute. There will be a few chances for some heavier bands in the St John River Valley by mid to late morning, but other than that, we will for the most part stick with the light rain. We do look to catch a bit of a break through lunch time ahead of a second round of rain. From there, things will become isolated in nature. I’m not really expecting much in the way of totals for this system. At most most locations will receive between a quarter and a half inch of rain. I think the highest totals will come from central and eastern Aroostook. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, fortunately this does look to be our only rain chance. Friday does look to be the best part of the week, but mainly highs will stay in the 60s through the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this Morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

