Many brave rain to take part in the Bridge to Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The rain didn’t stop people from turning out to the Bridge to Hope Breast Cancer Walk in Houlton Saturday. And there was a very special surprise for one of the walkers.

It was an emotional morning for Aimee Beaton and her mom Kim Thompson as many friends and family, wearing special shirts, braved the rain to surprise and show their support for Beaton who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I feel very overwhelmed and grateful.” says Beaton.

Beaton, who is from Houlton, but now lives downstate, says she discovered a lump in her right breast in January of this year.

“I was diagnosed with stage 2 her2 positive Invasive ductal carcinoma of the right breast on St. Patrick’s Day of this year and I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy, I had surgery last month and I start radiation and continue to undergo chemotherapy for about the next year.” according to Beaton.

Beaton’s mom Kim stood by her daughters side as friends and family passed by showing their love.

Thompson says, “She’s a very private person, so I didn’t have any part of this, which I’m happy about because now she can’t blame me.”

And Beaton was just one of many people being honored as this was all part of the 17th annual Bridge to Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Walk held in Houlton each year.

Kim Folsom, the treasurer for Bridge to Hope says, “We’ve got a new twist, we’re walking along the beautiful riverfront trail and we’re going to be giving everyone a gerber daisy as they start on the walk and we’re asking them to take a moment and look at the daisy. I know they’re going to smile when they see it’s a very emotional flower and we’re asking them to take it along the walk and then they’re going to come back and we’re going to throw the daisies into the river.”

And though the day was gloomy and wet, all of these people, gathered together to love and support one another, brought comfort and comradery to both those giving support and those facing breast cancer.

“It means so much, sometimes you can feel alone in this battle sometimes. Just knowing that everyone is here to support me and everybody else that’s battling cancer or has lost their fight to cancer and raising money for people locally to help them in their fight is just a wonderful, wonderful thing.” says Beaton.

Thompson adds, “Our community takes care of everyone. All these people battling breast cancer or any type of cancer. We just want to be here as a community to support everyone.”

“I decided this morning, rain seems to have been here more than sunshine, we’ve had snow. Today I’m thinking, these are some tears from heaven.” says Folsom.

And while that may be, they are also tears of support, healing and love.

