Public Safety open house in Presque Isle helps build relationships with community

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Smiles and excitement in Presque Isle Saturday, as children and adults learned more about the County’s Public Safety organizations at the annual Public Safety Open House. Laurie Kelly, the Presque Isle Police Chief says, “It’s really exciting to get back to have the public come in and you know, see some of what we do.”

And come in they did...children and adults spent some of their day Saturday visiting the Presque Isle Public Safety building, learning all about the different public safety organizations in Aroostook County.

Adam Rider, the Deputy Fire Chief in Presque Isle says, “We have a really good turn out today. We’re teaching kids about fire safety, they’re getting to see law enforcement officers, fire fighters in an element that isn’t during an emergency which is very important.”

In addition to Presque Isle Police and Fire, State police, Border patrol and the fire marshals office were also there. Lowes helped kids make their own fire truck. Food was provided, as well as some give aways, K-9 demonstrations and even a contest to vote for your favorite pumpkin. All of it leading to a good time for the kids, who each had their favorite part.

Bodhi Laughin, who attended the event says, “Making some big giant ambulance.” was his favorite part.

While Norah Hartman who also came, says “Playing the games and seeing the firefighters.”

And the day wasn’t just about fun...but also getting to know the people who will help in an emergency.

“A lot of times we’re going to their house with an ambulance or a fire truck or a police car, you know, and there’s something bad happening. And this is very good, they need to be able to fire fighters and police officers on a good level.” according to Rider.

“Definitely to get people, you know, even some adults, to just see we’re all human, we all have jobs and they can approach us. And we did a taser demonstration a few minutes ago, just to show that that’s not some end all be all electrocution type thing, it just interrupts your muscle movement basically. That really draws a big crowd and we do it on our own folks. Just to show that it’s not something that’s deadly and it’s just a good tool for us to use and it’s exciting for people to see us do that, especially on some of our own.” added Kelly.

And did it work? Do the children feel more comfortable with people in uniform after all the fun?

Bodhi says yes “because they look really cool in them.”

While Norah says she does “because they’re cool.”

A lesson both Rider and Kelly hope will stick with them should they ever be in an emergency or need help.

